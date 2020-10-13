Masontown
Theodore Russell Minerd Sr., 86, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born November 22, 1933, the son of Harry and Mary Blair Minerd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert "Bob", William, Charles, Tony, Jim, Kenneth, Donnie; sister, Patty Maust; and son, Donnie Minerd.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah S. Ryan and husband Joseph, Mary Arnold and son Theodore Russell Minerd II, all of Masontown; grandchildren, Anna McKenzie, Danielle "Sis" Serock and companion Reggie Koval, Danny Serock and wife Kristi, Nicki Costa, Theodore Russell "TR" Minerd III, William "Billy" Minerd and wife Jennifer and Chasity Truly and husband Kelly; great-grandchildren, Jaide Serock, Emmah Serock, Ella Serock, Sophia Mckenzie, Theodore Russell Minerd IV, Nathan Minerd, Scott Skelton, Daniel Schroyer, Abby Schroyer, Billy Minerd and Shyann Minerd. He is also survived by sister, Betty Shaffer; and special nephew, Jimmy Shaffer.
Family will receive friends in the Fairview Church of the Brethern Cemetery, Fairview Hill Road, Masontown, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 with burial following.
Arrangements are entrusted to the TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
