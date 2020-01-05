Gettysburg
Theodore "Ted" Zinna, 88, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born May 20, 1931, in Natick, Mass.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Theodore Zinna Sr. and Dolores Agnes Andrews Zinna; his wife of 56 years, Mundana Bowlen Zinna; daughter Stacy Zinna Blau and stepson, Robert Breakiron.
Surviving are his son-in-law, Gary Blau; close sister-in-law Goldie Bowlen Faris and family; and other nieces and nephews.
Ted was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, January 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The funeral service will be celebrated by his nephew, Chorbishop John D. Faris at noon. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield, with military rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or your favorite charity.
