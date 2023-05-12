Uniontown
Theresa Adamik Petruska, 93, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
She was born on Sunday, February 23, 1930, in Olphant Furnace, a daughter of George and Mary Sivak Adamik.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and husband, Steve Petruska.
She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, where she made Pirohi for many years, she also made Medovniky cookies for Mount Saint Macrina for their Labor Day celebration.
She was a avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. She was an extremely loving mother who was devoted to her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen Petruska Jr. and Stephanie Boes and husband, Terry; granddaughter, Makayla Boes; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday May 12, 2023, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, when Panachida prayers will be said at the funeral home prior to the procession to church.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with the Very Reverend Vasyl Symyon as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Uniontown Public Library or Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Church.
The Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: terravecchiahakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.