Uniontown, formerly of Grindstone
Theresa Ann Mikeo Wilk, 71, of Uniontown, formerly of Grindstone, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
She was born on April 8, 1951, daughter of the late Walter and Helen Duke Mikeo.
Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; her family was everything to her and this included her beloved dog, Rex.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 49 years, Robert J. Wilk, Sr.; her children, Terry Yozie and wife, Kris, Tara Tanner and husband, Mike and Robert Wilk, Jr.; grandchildren, Frank Rudzienski, IV, Erica and Ashley Yozie, Matthew Turner, Tiffany and Hank Franks, and Michael Tanner, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Sophia Stewart and Avery Franks; brothers and sisters, Gregory Mikeo and wife, Joan, Bernadette Adams and husband, Anthony; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Mikeo; brother, Jerome Mikeo; and granddaughter, Clorissa Yozie.
Friends will be received at THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until Prayers of Transfer at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, PA 15468 with The Reverend Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
