Republic
Theresa Ann Rondelli Dorsey, 79, of Republic, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born on October 9, 1943, in Republic, a daughter of Oliver Rondelli and Anna Machnik Rondelli.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Ann Fike; and sister, Rosemarie Bobbish.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Patrick Dorsey; sons: Paul J. Barbabella and his wife, Jamie of Brownfield, David A. Barbabella and his wife Brandy of Cheat Lake, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren: Jordan, Christina, Chazz, Kristen, Miranda, Mathew, Haley, David, Tyler, Chase; 21 great-grandchildren; niece, Christine Bobbish; and nephew, John Bobbish.
She was the owner and operator, with her husband, of the Central Tavern in Republic, for 45 years.
Theresa’s family will receive friends at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Graveside Service will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
