Theresa Cecilia Kent

Theresa “Terri” Cecilia Kent passed away in her home on February 13, 2020 after battling cancer. She was 80 years old. Terri was born in Uniontown, to William Henry Kelly and Mary Theresa Kelly. She had one older brother, Charles.
Terri graduated from Mount Saint Macrina Academy in 1957. In 1965, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
She first met Brian Kent on a blind date in Pittsburgh in January 1966. They married in 1967 and celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last June.
Terri humbly lived her faith and dedicated her life to serving others. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Pittsburgh, Uniontown, State College and Lewistown. Later, she earned a Master of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from Colorado State University and worked as a licensed marriage and family therapist for over 20 years. As a therapist, she counseled countless foster children, individuals and families. All the while, Terri was a dedicated mother and raised four compassionate, intelligent and strong-willed daughters. More recently, she selflessly advocated on behalf of the homeless, migrants at the border and survivors of domestic violence. In both her professional and personal life, Terri approached all people equally as children of God.
Terri loved the mountains, hiking, reading, cooking, plays, musicals and travel. Like her mother before her, Terri loved music, especially jazz, and was a talented piano player who also gave lessons. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with dear friends, new and old. She was a lifelong learner and regularly took classes on an array of subjects.
Terri is survived by her husband, Brian Kent; her daughters, Mary Kent, Suzanne Kent, Roberta Kent and Megan Van Kent; her sons-in-law, Brad Hanson, Brian Loner and Jeffrey Van Kent; and her grandchild, Roland Van Kent. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Kelly.
The service to celebrate Teresa will be at 11 a.m. March 21, in Mary of Magdala Ecumenical Catholic Community at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 East Stuart, Fort Collins, Colo., reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Homeward Alliance (website: homewardalliance.org) or Project Self-Sufficiency (website: bringthepower.org).
