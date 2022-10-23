Cardale
Theresa I. Soukup Ripko, 89, of Cardale, passed away in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown, with her loving family by her side on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born in Martin, on November 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Victor and Anna Bilek Soukup.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Ripko; son, Edward A. Ripko; brothers, Steve Soukup and his wife, Peggy; Victor Soukup and his wife, Leona.
Theresa is survived by her children, Karen Ripko, Patricia Ripko, Walter A. Ripko and his wife, Lorraine, Michael Ripko, Marlene Ripko; four grandchildren, John William, Tyler, Anthony Michael, Abbey; brother, Carl Lloyd Soukup and his wife, Ann; sisters, Frances Kolenich and her husband Jerry, Barb Shumar and her husband Tony; daughter-in-law, Theresa Baer-Ripko.
Theresa was a former member of the Church of Madonna, Cardale, Pa..
Theresa’s family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, at the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi R. C. Church (Footedale worship site) with Father Arnel Pastayon Tadeo, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cardale, Pa.
Theresa’s family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Lafayette Manor for the care of their mother while she was a resident. We gratefully acknowledge Chanelle, Ida and Traci for going above and beyond with caring for our mother with loving hands and hearts. Also to Danae with W.V.U. Hospice for their excellent addition care of our mother.
