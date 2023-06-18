Fairchance
Theresa Irene Doby Null, 78, of Fairchance, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at home.
She was born on August 4, 1944, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Gaber Doby and Virginia Lenora Riblett Doby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Perry Null; brothers-in-law: Michael Golden, Richard Parsons and William “Bing” Lafferty; and sisters-in-law: Betty Parsons, Patricia Lafferty and Mary Jo Howell.
Theresa, or “Terry”, as she was known by most, was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt. A lady that did not know how to say no when it came to helping someone.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: George Perry Null II and his wife, Janet, of Fairchance, and Eric Raymond Null of Dupont Village; grandchildren: Tanya Marie Null Thompson and her husband, Brent of Smithfield, and Andrew Jacob Null of Fairchance; great-grandchildren: Maggie Irene Thompson and Tucker Brent Thompson of Smithfield; sister, Patricia Doby Golden of Smock; brother-in-law, William Null and his wife, Vicki of Fairchance; Craig Foster, who was like her son, of Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Terry graduated as valedictorian of her senior class. Her sons, daughter-in-law, sister, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her most cherished blessings in life. She cherished spending time with her family.
The family would like to say thank you to Robin, and the Amedisys Hospice Care Team, for their professional and compassionate care of Terry. The family would also like to thank Mike and Kim Teets for all that they did for Terry and for exemplifying “love thy neighbor”.
Theresa’s family will receive friends in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, and from Noon to 1 p.m., the hour of her Funeral Service, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with Deb Lambert, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, Fairchance, officiating. The family would also like to thank Pastor Deb and the Trinity United Methodist Church family for all that they have done for Terry.
Condolences are welcome online at goldsboro-fabry.com.
