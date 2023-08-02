Uniontown
Theresa Kania Rockwell, 94, of Uniontown (Phillips), passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Monarch Meadows, with her loud and loving family and friends by her side.
She was born December 9, 1928, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Walter S. and Anna Sidelko Kania, and beloved wife of the late Delbert D. Rockwell.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Kania (the late Lorraine); and her infant sister.
She is survived by her children: Delbert W. (Elaine) Rockwell of Uniontown, Becky (Jim) Singeltary of Springboro, Ohio, Linda Rockwell of Phillips, Ret. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey (Beth) Rockwell of Pinehurst, N.C., Cathy (Rick) Pokorski of Beaver and Chrissy Rockwell of Monaca; her grandchildren: Alison, Zach, Seth, Brian, Ben, Elizabeth, Emily, Lucy, Olivia, Luc, Ian, Abbie, Kyle and Lindsay; her great-grandchildren: Julia, Jessica, Charlie, Sophie, William, Eleanor, Emmy, Henry, Louise and Della; her brothers, William B. (Eleanor) Kania and Vince Kania.
She loved her family, shopping, enjoyed traveling and gardening with her flowers.
The family would like to thank Ada and the gang at Generations, Dan, Katie and the gang at Monarch Meadows, and the staff of OSPTA Hospice, especially Sally, Brittany and Emily, for the care given to her.
Friends welcome at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, in the funeral home, followed by entombment at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfunerralhome.com
