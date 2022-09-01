Theresa Louise Peroni Constantine

Uniontown
Theresa "Toot" Louise Peroni Constantine passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 91. Her children and her brother were at her bedside as she was ushered into the Kingdom of God. Born March 3, 1931, she was the only daughter of the late Adolph and Pasqualina Peroni.
Toot was predeceased by her childhood sweetheart, Bill; her dearly loved daughter, Becky; and her cherished brother, Adolf "Juney" Peroni.
She was the mother of Bill Jr. (Chris), Bonnie (Dan) and Barry (Denise). Together, she and Bill passed onto them a legacy of faith in God, service to Him, and commitment to family. To this day, this legacy continues through the next generations.
She was known as "Grambo" to her grandchildren, Aimee, Billy (Cori), Leah (Rich), Mark (Hannah), Danielle (Joe), Michael (Jordan), Brian and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Lexi, Rocco, Renzo, Mason, Libbey, Micah, Peyton, Parker and Scotti Jo. Grambo loved to rock or swing them to sleep. She insisted that their faces be extra clean. She played many card and board games with them, occasionally cheating, if necessary.
She is survived by her brothers, Victor (Elsie, deceased) and Sonny (Ellie); Juney's wife, Mary; sisters-in-law, Katey Tuckish and Evelyn Constantine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 2, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Hedwig Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist Church will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Theresa at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Diane and all of the staff at Beechwood Court. She loved living there and enjoyed her neighbors on the first floor. The kindness and care that they extended to her throughout her sickness will always be remembered. Also, to Tracy and the Anova Hospice team, we truly appreciate your care and guidance with Toot, as well as her family. Special thanks to her nephew, Richard Cook, MD, for his care throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to St. Vincent De Paul, 70 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown; Anova Health System, 280 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown; or Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
