Uniontown
Theresa M. Polito Bush, 58, of Uniontown, passed on Wednesday February 19, 2020. She was born October 6, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of Edward Polito Sr. and the late Catherine Manack Polito.
She was the owner and operator of Theresa Polito’s Beauty Shop for over 30 years. Theresa graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1979 and then attended the former Uniontown Beauty Academy. There, she earned her cosmetology license and eventually taught at the school. Her strong work ethic provided her the opportunity to build her own home and when she finally took a few moments for herself, she could be found in her favorite chair on her patio.
Theresa was a giver, always offering to others before doing for herself. As that caring person, she was very important in the care of her mother Cathy later in her life.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her sisters, Debbie (Dave) Allen of Coraopolis, Diane (Ed) King of Ocean Pines, Md., Annette (Frank) Hudock of Bethel Boro; brother Ed (Anna) Polito Jr. of Washington; nieces and nephews Brook (Matt) Wilkins, Matthew King and Sofia and EJ Polito.
The family would like to thank all the people who came into her shop and those she worked with at the Haky Funeral Home, for all their kindness and support before and after her passing.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Februay 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in STEPHEN R HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue. Extension, Uniontown. Monday Prayers of Transfer said at 9:15 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by a Funeral Mass in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Parish Wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.