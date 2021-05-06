Uniontown
Theresa Marie Intorre, 53, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, in her home, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marion Intorre; father Gerald "Jerry" Intorre; and son Eric Lowe-Intorre.
Surviving are her mother, JoAnn Intorre of Uniontown; sister and brother-in-law Tammy Intorre and Chris "Smitty" Smith, both of Fairchance; niece Megan Jo Smith of Fairchance and significant other (her favorite hairstylist, Miss Cait) Caitlin Brumley of New Salem; nephew Brandon Smith and girlfriend Ashley McElroy, both of Fairchance; grandson Gage Lowe of Hopwood; twin granddaughters Kyleigh and Ryleigh Kelley of Smock; great-nephew Greyson Smith of Fairchance; a very special cousin, Kimberly Palmer, her blood sister by heart, of Haydentown; a very special family friend, Tammy Al-Balawi and family of Uniontown; a very sweet girl, pal, Mandy Swihart of Lake Lynn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Theresa was the most genuine, kind hearted, loving and caring person. She would give the shirt off her back for anyone she loved with her heart of gold. Her smile would light up a room and she always was the center of attention with her goofy and ornery personality.
She was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1986.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 6 p.m., when a Time of Remembrance will be held, Friday, May 7, in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
