Uniontown
Theresa Marie Tomaselli, 77, of Uniontown died peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Bella Home Care (formerly Cherry Tree Nursing Facility) of Uniontown. She was born July 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Louis and Florence Sofyi Tomaselli.
She was a graduate of South Union High School and a lifelong member of St. Therese Catholic Church of Uniontown. Before her retirement she worked for Fayette County Mental Health. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters; Marge Maas, Delores Faber, Gracie Toth, Anna Mae Barger; Phillip, Michael, Joseph, Albert and John Tomaselli. Also her dog Fancy who she loved very much. She is survived by her companion and best friend Butchie "Ray" Honsaker, six nieces and two nephews; Gina Maas, Tina Reed, Carmine and Michelle Tooth, Pamela Barger, Regina Tomas Elli, Edward "Botchier" Tooth and Kenny Barger. Also her very close friend Peggy Curable who she loved very much. She will be sadly missed.
Due to covid-19 protocols there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown at 12 p.m on Tuesday. Please wear masks and observe social distancing when attending church. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Hoping to have a memorial sometime in spring. Announcement by STEPHAN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your written person tributes and messages are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
