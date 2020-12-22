Uniontown
Theresa Marie Tomaselli, 77, of Uniontown, died peacefully Friday, December 18, 2020, in Bella Home Care (formerly Cherry Tree Nursing Facility) of Uniontown. She was born July 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Louis and Florence Stofi Tomaselli.
She was a graduate of South Union High School and a lifelong member of St. Therese Catholic Church of Uniontown. Before her retirement, she worked for Fayette County Mental Health.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters, Marge Maas, Delores Faber, Grace Toth, Anna Mae Barger, Phillip, Michael, Joseph, Albert and John Tomaselli. Also her dog, Fancy, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her companion and best friend, Butchie "Ray" Honsaker; six nieces and two nephews, Gina Maas Pieranunzi, Tina Reed, Charmaine Toth and Michelle Toth, Pamela Barger, Regina Tomaselli/Lauer, Edward N. "Butchie" Toth and Kenneth Barger. Also her very close friend, Peggy Crable, whom she loved very much. She will be sadly missed.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon Tuesday, December 22, in St. Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Please wear masks and observe social distancing when attending church. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A memorial may be held in the spring.
Written person tributes and messages are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
