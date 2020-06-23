Uniontown
Theresa Scala Graham, 97, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Uniontown Health Care and Rehab Center. She was born August 16, 1923, in York Run, a daughter of Anthony Scala and Maria Scala. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Graham; a brother, Frank Scala; and two sisters, Rose Prestia and Katherine Lucsa.
Theresa was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1941 and also from West Virginia University in 1977 with a B.A. degree in Creative Arts. She worked as a court stenographer for Fayette County and as a social worker for Pennsylvania before becoming a full-time mom and artist.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, where she sang in the choir. Theresa also belonged to the Uniontown Library Book Club.
Left to cherish Theresa’s memory are her son, William F. Graham and wife Rita, and their son, Dillon, all of Farmington; and many other family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Viewing will continue Wednesday, June 24, from 10 until 11 a.m., when a service celebrating Theresa’s life will be held, with Father David Wilson as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Theresa may be made to UPMC Hileman Cancer Center or Uniontown Public Library.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
