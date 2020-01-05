Theresa "Tina" Shetler Allen, 61, of Uniontown, died suddenly January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born June 7, 1958 in Uniontown the daughter of John and Mary Ann (Banks) Shetler.
In addition to her father John, she was preceded in death by her brother John Shetler, stepdaughter Heather Allen and stepfather Marion Cleypool.
Tina was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, she was an avid equestrian who cherished her animals especially her horse Skippy. Tina was extremely active in the community especially with the Fayette County Republican Committee and the Fayette County Fair Committee.
In addition to her mother Mary Ann Shetler, left to cherish her memory are two daughters: Tania (A. J.) Bosley of Uniontown and Jennifer Lynn Gaydos - Hartman of Manhattan Beach, CA; grandsons: Riley and Hunter Bosley and Cole Addison and Preston Dale Allen; a granddaughter, Gianella Faith- Marie Allen; sister Darlene (Bob) Koposko of Uniontown, and special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tina's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home Inc. 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 50 Jefferson Ave Uniontown, PA. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Uniontown, PA. Tina's funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kish - Fabry Funeral Home, Inc., New Salem, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
