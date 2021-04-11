Carmichaels
Theresa Verna Stewart, 89, of The Arbors in Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the Southwest Regional Medical Center of Waynesburg. She was born Saturday, February 20, 1932, in Bobtown, a daughter of Paul and Margaret Vecchio Verna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Stewart; the following brothers and sisters, Jenny Lukasik, Rose Verna, James Verna, Alma Lint, Geno Verna and Art Verna. Theresa was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
During her lifetime, Theresa had worked as a glassworker in Morgantown, W.Va., a janitor at the Bobtown school, and as a cook and janitor for the Carmichaels Senior Citizens Center.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
