Thomas A. Lemansky

Thomas A. "Moose" Lemansky, 84, of Somerset, formerly of Uniontown, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UPMC Somerset Hospital. He was born June 22, 1937, in Footedale.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Cecelia Lemansky; and siblings, Helen Miscovich, Regina Houk, Francis Lemansky, Clarence Lemansky, Agnes Shinsky, John Lemansky, Anthony Lemansky and Michael Lemansky.
Moose was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, and is remembered by his family and friends for his great sense of humor.
He was a welder with Fruehauf Corp. for 24 years, and was a barber for most of his life as well.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Angela Petro Lemansky of Somerset; their children, Lori Stoneking (Robert) of Adamstown, Md., Lisa Holliday (Thomas) of Confluence; his granddaughter, Lauren Stoneking of Adamstown; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 6, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
