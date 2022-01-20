Uniontown
Thomas A. Plevin, 74, passed away peacefully, in his home, Saturday, January 8, 2022. Tom was born August 30, 1947, in Uniontown, to Mildred and Walter Plevin Jr.
He attended the historical old Wynn School and graduated from Fairchance Georges High School in 1965. He enjoyed playing all sports offered at that time and excelled in football. Offered scholarships to the United State Air Force Academy and the University of Maryland, he decided to become a Terrapin. He enjoyed playing football while earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
In 1965, he married his childhood sweetheart, Christine Starzyk, and they soon became parents of Thomas Christopher “Tommy” and Andrea Leah.
Tom began his career in the banking business, but later moved with his family to Florida to take over a family business and then start several other business ventures. After years as an entrepreneur, he began working for Waste Management in Florida.
Following his father’s death, Tom returned to Uniontown with his wife, Karen Giacobazzi Plevin, helping to care for his mother and grandmother. He was able to transfer with Waste Management to the Uniontown/Scottsdale area. In the Uniontown area he was also able to spend more time with his children and grandchildren. Karen died in 1993. Tom retired from Waste Management, but kept busy with his family, pet sitting for some favorite dogs and cats, playing poker with friends, or strategically picking out the sports team that would win each week.
After many years in Uniontown, Tom reconnected with his former wife, Christine and resided with her and their grandkids.
Tom was a thoughtful and generous friend who always brought a helping hand, a good sense of humor, and a whole lot of team spirit when it came time to watch his favorite teams, the Steelers and Bucs. Tom would talk sports with anyone who would listen.
Tom is survived by his former wife, Christine Starzyk Plevin; their daughter, Andrea Plevin Horvath; and grandsons, Stanley and Christopher Horvath. From his marriage to Karen, he is survived by stepchildren, Toni Dornacher (Mark) and Brian Giacobazzi (Janice); stepgrandchildren, Travis, Tyler, Jordan and Jake. Tom will be missed by his sister, Patricia Ivers (Martin) and their son, Michael; and by his sister, Judith Angeline (Gerald); niece, Jessica Angeline and nephew, Joshua Angeline (Lindsey), and their children, Khloe, Kaleb and Karson. Also by his aunt, Jane Plevin Miller; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Walter and Helen Plevin, and Joseph and Helen Lewis; his parents, Walter and Mildred Plevin; his wife, Karen Giacobazzi Plevin; his son, Thomas Christopher; his son-in-law, Stanley Horvath; and nephews, Jerad Angeline and Jonathan Ivers.
A celebration of life is planned for late spring.
Memorial donations can be made to a favorite charity of one’s choice in honor of Tom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.