Hopwood
Thomas A. Shaffer, 69, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born April 8, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Isler and Nora Hoff Shaffer Isler; and a sister, Donna R. Shaffer.
Thomas served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked for many years for the Uniontown Herald Standard and later for Frank's Auto and O'Reilly Auto. Thomas was a member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed bowling. He loved his grandchildren and everything to do with cars.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Ann Piatty Shaffer; a son, Thomas Shaffer Jr. of Hopwood; a daughter, Erica L. Shaffer of Smock; two grandchildren, Cody Fields and Kiel Alan Shaffer; a great-granddaughter, Ellie; a sister, Sondra McDonough Larson of Smyrna, Delaware; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday until 10 a.m., the hour of service, with Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to VA Pittsburgh Fisher House, University Drive, Building 33, Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
