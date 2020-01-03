Hopwood
Thomas A. Shaffer, 69, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born April 8, 1950, in Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday until 10 a.m., the hour of service, with Rev. Charles O’Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
