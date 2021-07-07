Uniontown
Thomas A. Zemo, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in his home.
He was born August 6, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late George and Helen Elizabeth Fremer Zemo.
Tom graduated from Uniontown High School and received his engineering degree from Carnegie Technology University.
Before retiring, he was employed by NASA Space Program as an aero space engineer at New Orleans, La., and Cape Canaveral, Fla. He was one of the three engineers who designed the Lunar Landing Module.
He was a former member of St. Procopius Church, New Salem, now St. Francis of Assisi, Masontown.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, George Zemo Jr. Tom was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by the following cousins: John Maykuth Jr. and wife Sue of Masontown; their daughters, Shelly Masone and her son, Dominic of Stevensville, Md.; Chrystal Roderick and husband Jake and their children, Sebastian and Estelle of Smithfield; Frank Maykuth, who was his care giver, and wife Mary and their son, Toby, of Masontown; Mary Ann Billcheck of Richmond, Va., and her children, Steven, John and Deanne and grandson Chase; Pat Maykuth of Decatur, Ga.; Barbara Wagner and husband Rich of Effort; Carol Bizik and husband of East Rutherford, N.J.; Elaine Bizik, husband and son of St. Augustine, Fla.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 7, in the funeral home chapel, with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
