Oakmont
Thomas Albert Allison Bowlen, 76, of Oakmont, went to his final resting place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, after a decade long battle with cancer.
Prior to retirement, Tommy worked as a pharmacist and also had a private law firm in Uniontown.
Tommy was known as an intelligent, kind and loving soul. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends.
Tommy enjoyed listening to music and could be found slow dancing in the kitchen with his love, Sherry. He was a lover of all animals especially his dog, Frankie. Tommy was a golf enthusiast and Pittsburgh sports fan.
He is survived by his beloved, Sherry Adams. His children, Sam (Lisa) Bowlen, Sara Smith and Elizabeth Bowlen His stepdaughters, Allison (Mike) Evanitz, Bethany (Carl) Stepanovich and Carly Strouse. He was so proud of his 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Sophia, Abigail, Madison, Tyler, Sherry, Paul, Jack and Carson. His sisters, Clara Kendall, Barbara Prudhoe and his niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise Naybors and Allison E. Bowlen. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Professional Services by D’ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Pittsburgh.
