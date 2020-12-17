Uniontown
Thomas Alvin “Bear” Lonce, 55, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away peacefully Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1965 in Uniontown. Preceding him in death was his father, John Robert Lonce, and a nephew, John Livengood.
Thomas was a former manager at Uniontown Shop ‘n Save, Jamieson Family Markets, and was a member of the Uniontown Polish Club, and the Amend Gun Club. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.
Surviving are his mother, Dorothy Faye Coughenour Lonce of Uniontown; fiance, Renee Giffin, and her children, Britany “Princess” Nicklow, and Robert Nicklow, Jr.; four siblings, Diane Susan Vorrasi and husband, Rick, John J. Lonce and wife, Chrissy, all of Uniontown, Michael R. Lonce and wife, Rhonda of Vanderbilt, Pa., and Tammy R. Matthews and husband, Roy of Lemont Furnace, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation for the immediate family only is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17 in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Masks and social distancing are required. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Michael Lonce officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
