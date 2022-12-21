Scottdale
Thomas Anthony Cominsky, 57, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, in UPMC Magee Womens Hospital Heart Center.
He was born March 29, 1965, in Connellsville, a son of Corinne Colatch Luckey and the late Stanley J. Cominsky.
He was Catholic by faith.
Tom graduated from Connellsville Senior High School Class of 1983 and continued on to serve in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division as a supply clerk during the invasion of Grenada.
Once he returned from his tour of duty, Tom worked in construction as a laborer and he also received his CDL.
Tom was an animal lover, but dogs held the largest place in his heart. He adored his own dog, Sadie and his granddogs, Stella, Luna and Xena, and always asked his daughter, Courtney when she was bringing them to visit him.
He also enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be playing baseball or being down by the river.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Jeanine Marquis Cominsky; his daughter, Courtney Marie Cominsky-Abraham and husband Zackary of Fairchance; his mother, Corinne Colatch Luckey; his sister, Margaret Rockwell and husband Gary of Dunbar; brothers, Stephen Cominsky of Mt. Pleasant and John Cominsky of Connellsville; his favorite aunt, Peggy Farina; furbaby, Sadie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Stanley J. Cominsky, Tom was preceded in death by his stepfather, Frederick J. Luckey.
In following with Tom's wishes, viewing, services, military honors and interment will be privately held.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
