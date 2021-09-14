Uniontown
Thomas Bernard Stefancin, 94, of Uniontown passed on Saturday September 11, 2021.
Born May 1, 1927 in Uniontown, son of the late John and Susan Cossel Stefancin; Beloved husband of the late Jean G. (Arthur) Stefancin, whom he married on May 7, 1949.
Father of Gary Stefancin and wife Bev of Florida, Deborah Enany of Texas, Pamela Collins and husband Keith of Uniontown, Tim Stefancin of Delmont, Terry Stefancin of Uniontown, Tommye Jean Wood of Virginia, Ted Stefancin of Texas, Jamie Yacoviello and Beth Clark, Both of Virginia; 12 amazing grandchildren; and 12 sweet great-grandchildren.
Brother of the late John, George, Joseph, James, Edward, Charles and Steven Stefancin, Helen Mahoney, Marie Polink and Margaret Mahoney.
Tom attended South Union School and Graduated from Uniontown High School in 1945. He served his country in the Army during World War II.
He was a member of the Uniontown VFW Post 47 where he served in various offices and was a past commander. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 51, the AMVETS Post 103 and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1669.
Tom was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed.
In accordance with his wishes, funeral services will be private. Announcement by Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
