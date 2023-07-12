Uniontown
Thomas C. Bodkin, born January 4, 1954, to the late Robert F Bodkin and Mary Louise Travis Bodkin Swaney, in Uniontown, passed away in the Charleston, S.C. VA hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 12. Interment will be held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with military honors held by active military members and AMVETS Post 103 (Hopwood) at 10 a.m. on July 20, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.