Thomas C. Bodkin, born January 4, 1954, to the late Robert F Bodkin and Mary Louise Travis Bodkin Swaney, in Uniontown, passed away in the Charleston, S.C. VA hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
He graduated from Laurel Highlands High school, class of 1971.
He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army for 11 years, first as a medic, then as a recruiter out of the Uniontown, office. He reached the rank of SFC.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Amvets, A.B.A.T.E and Hutchinson Sportsman Club.
Formerly employed at Rockwell, a Paramedic at Uniontown Fireman's Ambulance, and ended his career as a salesman at Cerini's Harley-Davidson.
Tom was a loyal friend and a fierce protector of his family. He loved family, motorcycles (especially his '49 Panhead), road trips and his retirement community in Murrells Inlet, S.C., where he spent many happy hours sitting on his shady porch with his dog, Dixie by his side, and visiting with his neighbors. He will be deeply missed.
He is Survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosana; daughter, Kelly Simmons (both of Murrells Inlet, S.C.); brother, Robert Bodkin of Griffin, Ga.; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Martin, whom he considered his Mom. Also survived by sisters-in-law: Charlene Pierce (Chaz), Dee Barkley, Crystal Neil (Tim), Andrea Christopher (Shawn); brothers-in-law: Vincent Sickles, Charles Sickles (Dorthea), Kevin Martin (Sherri), Bradley Martin (Dawn), Douglas Martin (Tracy), Stephen Shelott; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Lonnie Sickles; and sister-in-law, Yvette Shelott.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 12. Interment will be held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with military honors held by active military members and AMVETS Post 103 (Hopwood) at 10 a.m. on July 20, 2023.
