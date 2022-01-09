Masontown
Thomas "Tom" Charles Smith, 77, of Masontown, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born on September 22, 1944, in Uniontown, the son of the late John and Victoria Stemkovich Smith formerly of Gates.
Tom was a 1962 graduate of German Township High School. He served his Country with The United States Air Force for four years and was employed with the Hatfield Ferry Power Station for 32 years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Frances Vilk, Robert, Leonard, Richard, Dorothy Stermock, Gloria Katarsky, and Valeria
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Rita Karpency Smith; and sons, Michael and John. He is also survived by his brother, William (Dee); and his sister, Patricia Crevda; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private, and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Private interment will be held in Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
Contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals or Mental Health America of Southwestern Pa.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
