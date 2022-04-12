Smock
Thomas D. Cicconi, 91, of Smock, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born July 26, 1930, in Monessen, son of the late Guilio and Anna Andreskovich Cicconi. Beloved husband of 68 years to Frances Stefancik Cicconi; father of Cindy (Ed) Cicconi Peskie of Smock and Gary (Cindy) Cicconi of Ohiopyle; grandfather of Tj. (Keri) Sabec, Ed (Krystle) Peskie and Marissa (Bill) Tedesco; great-grandfather of Olivia and Lily Peskie and Gabby and Teo Tedesco.
He was the last of his immediate family.
Many nieces and nephews, and other sisters and brothers-in-law still survive.
Tom was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force.
He owned and operated Colonial Cleaners in Smock and was employed by French's cleaners till 2020.
Services are private. Announcement by the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home of Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
