Thomas D. Gomery, 83, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
He was born November 14, 1937, in Brownsville, to the late Herbert J. and Ruth Leighty Gomery.
He was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the Ham Radio Club.
He graduated from Brownsville High School class of 1955 and California Teacher College in 1960.
He worked for the Library of Congress until 1967.
He volunteered with BARC for many years.
Thomas is survived by his brother, James H. Gomery and wife Linda of Hot Springs, Ark.; nephew, Charlie Rowell; niece, Kambri Lites; two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew; and numerous cousins.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, with the Rev. Zane Mitchell officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
