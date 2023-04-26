Hopwood
Thomas D. McClean, 87, of Hopwood, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Born June 18, 1935, in Lemont Furnace, son of the late Harry and Mabel Ritenour McClean;
The beloved husband of 66 years to Jean Renner McClean; father of DC (Wanda) McClean of Fairfax, Va. and Timothy S. McClean of Palmyra; grandfather of Rachel McClean.
Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings.
Tom was an electrician, a member of the IBEW Union, the AMVETS, the Hutchinson Gun Club and Saint Paul Lutheran Church of Uniontown. He enjoyed the ocean and vacationing to the beach.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
