Uniontown
Thomas E. Rocks, 76, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born July 10, 1946, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Francis A. Rocks and Helen E. Gaddis Rocks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Ordway Rocks; son, Thomas Rocks Jr. and wife Dana of New Salem; and daughter, Heather Rocks Knupsky and husband John of Uniontown.
He is also survived by his sister, Frances “Rickey” Rocks Hotsinpiller and husband Gary of Indiana; his brother, Francis “Butch” Rocks and wife Mary of Florida; his sister, Patricia Rocks Lemansky and husband Ray of Fairchance; his brother-in-law, Dennis Ordway of Uniontown; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His granddaughters, Abigail Rocks, Paityn Knupsky, and Ashley Rocks were the greatest joy in his life.
He was a 1964 graduate of South Union High School in Uniontown, and attended Robert Morris University.
A life member of the local AMVETS, he served in the United States Army as a Vietnam Era veteran.
He was an avid golfer and rock and roll music trivia expert, and he enjoyed making people laugh.
He worked at the J. Edgar Thompson Steel Mill and various other positions before starting his own business, T.E. Rocks Fasteners, which he operated for over 25 years.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the funeral home, followed by military honors.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
