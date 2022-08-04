Uniontown
Thomas E. Rocks, 76, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the funeral home, followed by military honors.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
