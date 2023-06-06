Perryopolis
Thomas E. West, 87, of Perryopolis, went home to be with his Lord Friday, June 2, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. Born January 12, 1936, in Belle Vernon, he was a son of the late Samuel Paul and Mary Louise Richardson West.
A lifelong resident of the Perryopolis area, Thomas was a member of Wesleyan Methodist Church, Brownsville, where he enjoyed singing at services.
He was a retired programmer for American Woodmark.
Thomas served as a missionary in South America for 11 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Carol Harbarger West, to whom he was married to for 65 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sherri Bable West; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (West) and Scott Chaw of Perryopolis; daughter, Karen West; daughter-in-law, Donna Parthemer West; three sisters, Alma West Taylor and husband Roy, Sharon West Hogg and husband Scott, Vivian West Conn; brother-in-law, Robert Balentine; sister-in-law, Emma Rebottini West; 12 grandchildren, Thomas Lee West, Cristiana West, Joshua West, Amanda West, Arlene West, Amy West Hoover, Ronald P. West Jr., Thomas D. West, Christopher West, Renee Chaw, Ryan Chaw, Riley Chaw; and numerous great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Ronald P. West, Donald Ray West; daughter, Caren Sue West; granddaughter, Keisha Hottinger; sister, Rita West Balentine; brother, Harold West; and brother-in-law, Harry Conn.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, with Pastor Edward Truitt of Wesleyan Methodist Church and Pastor Leonard Herod officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
