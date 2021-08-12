Belle Vernon
Thomas Earl Falbo, 72, of Belle Vernon, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Connellsville, November 26, 1948, a son of the late Carl James and Alma Elizabeth Falbo.
Tom is survived by his children, Carl Falbo, Michael Falbo (girlfriend Katie Kasper), Michelle Falbo; five grandsons, Gunner Whipkey, Hunter Tominello, Zayne Falbo, Bentley Falbo, Ernest Falbo; brother, James Falbo and his wife Shirley of Perryopolis; sister, Carol Ann Kulik and her husband Frank of Perryopolis.
Tom attended Frazier High School; after high school he went to Job Corp. He was employed by Weed, Inc., Superior Lawn Care and retired from Weeds No More.
He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, and was a huge fan of the Steelers and Pirates. He also enjoyed going to the casino.
Thank you to Senior Care of Uniontown for all their support and care they provided for our dad over the past seven years.
Tom’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will he held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Donald Snyder Jr., officiating.
A wake will be held at the V.F.W. in Perryopolis, following the funeral service.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com
