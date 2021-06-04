Smithfield
Thomas Edward Malone, 75, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 25, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Thomas M. and Elsie G. Moore Malone.
Tom was a dedicated bus driver for the Albert Gallatin School District. He loved hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward J. Malone; his companion, Rose Fowler; sister Hazel L. Malone Lynch; brother Larry G. Malone.
Left to cherish Thomas' memory are his nieces, Becky Dancer (John) of Hopwood, Maryann Deavers (the late Bill) of Carmichaels; nephew Robert Fowler (Michelle) of Masontown; great-nieces and nephews Brittany, Nicole, William, Jackie, Jacob, Tori, Tabitha and John Jr.; and stepson Larry Fowler.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, June 7, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment to follow in Salem View Cemetery.
