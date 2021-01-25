Carmichaels
Thomas Edward Miller, 66, of Carmichaels, passed away January 23, 2021, at West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born in Uniontown, July 17, 1954, a son of the late James Howard and Irene Elizabeth Simpson Miller.
Thomas was a graduate of Carmichaels High School and was employed as a cook until his retirement. He loved watching old movies.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Beatrice Irene Miller and Rosemarie Miller; brothers, Jerome A. Miller and James William Rogers Miller.
Surviving are his sisters, Darlene Sharpnack, Faye Miller, Susan Dickey, Irene Alexander, Katherine Bryant; and brothers, Orville Lee Miller, James Howard Miller, Roy Herbert Miller, Samuel Wallace Miller.
A private service for immediate family only will be held in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, January 26, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Tanner officiating.
Interment in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
