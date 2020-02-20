Thomas Edward Rusnack

Connellsville
Thomas Edward “Tom” Rusnack, 72, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, while surrounded and comforted by his loving family.
He was born July 28, 1947 in Connellsville, a son of the late Robert J. and Helen B. Davin Rusnack.
He was a retired site administrator for the Pennsylvania CareerLink System. He was a graduate of Father Geibel High School in Connellsville and attended Alliance College in Cambridge Springs and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S.Army. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars 21 and AMVETS 111 in Connellsville, a regular member of American Legion 301 in Connellsville and a third degree member of the Father John Burns Council 48 of the Knights of Columbus in Connellsville.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Lowdermilk Rusnack; three stepdaughters, Angela Dilmore and husband Robert of Lake Charles, La., Sue Uram and husband Keith of Connellsville and Lisa Gerdes and husband Craig of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Eric Dilmore, Loren Kessler, Olivia and Makayla Uram, Alex and Emmett Gerdes; two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Alauna Kessler; two brothers, Robert J. Rusnack of LaGrangeville, N.Y., and William C. Rusnack and wife Marsha of Marina del Rey, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 20, in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville 724-628-1430. A Funeral Service will then be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Green Street and 711 South Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Stephen Bane officiating. A committal service will follow in the Chapel at St. Rita’s Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.