McClellandtown
Thomas Edward Shutz, 72, of McClellandtown, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
He was born Monday, August 23, 1948, in McClellandtown, a son of Edward R. and Josephine Vargo Shutz.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Derek Endsley Sr.; and father-in-law Carl VanHorn.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Uniontown, the McClellandtown Voulunteer Fire Company, Messmore Rod and Gun Club, and spent 50-plus years working as a hunter's safety instructor.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Wanda Fay VanHorn Shutz; children Thomas Shutz and wife Dee, Melissa Shutz Planiczka and husband Joe, Edward R. Shutz and wife Jamie; grandchildren Hannah, Brandon, Faith, Emma, Grace, Kayla, Joey, Samantha, Eddie, James, Jackson; great-grandchildren Gabryelle, Paityn, Derek, Annaka, Addilyn. He is also survived by his sister, Daria Domen and her husband, Larry; nephew Nick Domen; mother-in-law Helen VanHorn; and many extended in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m.
On Friday, February February 5, Panachida prayers will be said at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Devine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with the Very Reverend Ronald P. Larko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hopwood.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
