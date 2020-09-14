Star Junction
Thomas Edward Stephens, 83, of Star Junction, passed away peacefully, after a short and courageous battle with cancer, in Mon Valley Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born August 18, 1937, a son of the late Vernon and Anna Muller Stephens.
He was retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works, where he worked for 38 years. Tom enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pirates, Steelers and Penn State football games. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a long-time member of the Star Junction Fish and Game Club.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Howser and husband Scott of Perryopolis, and Vicki Bringe and husband Eric of Ellicott City, Md.; five grandchildren, Thomas Martin, Jesse Howser, Tyler Bringe, Chelsea Howser Clark and Levi Howser; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan and Laney Martin, and Toby Howser.
Tom's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, September 16, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 18, at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis (everyone please meet at the cemetery).
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
