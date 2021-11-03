Uniontown
Thomas Edward Vance, 66 of Uniontown, and formerly of Fairchance, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.
Thomas was born August 9, 1955 in Uniontown. He graduated from Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1974. He volunteered for Fairchance Ambulance for 20 years and was a professional truck driver for 30 plus years. He enjoyed car shows and building model cars.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Geraldine Swaney Vance; and a sister, Ruth Ann Knight and her husband Roger.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Judy Sutton Vance; children, RJ Vance and s/o Erin Chesler, and Blair Vance and fiance Tom Hoffman; grandchildren, Kolby Varano and fiancee Faythe Sutton, Harlie Vance and Abbey Vance; one great-grandchild on the way; brother, Ronald Swaney and wife Patricia of Fairchance; uncle, Arthur "Butch" Swaney of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their services and especially Erin Chesler.
A private dinner for family will be held at the Fairchance Fire Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. on November 4, 2021.
Condolences may be sent to deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
