Uniontown
Thomas Ellsworth Ross, 54, of Uniontown, passed away December 21, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital Emergency Room.
He was born in Uniontown, on December 15, 1965, a son of the late James Anthony and Phyllis Marie (Petraglia) Ross.
Thomas attended Brownsville High School. He enjoyed playing bingo and was a New England Patriots fan.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother ,James A. Ross, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Rick Ross of Masontown; sisters, Mary (Richard) Fuller, of Telferner, Texas and Anne VanDivner of Brownsville; and brother, Charles W. Sr. (Berneice) Ross of Masontown; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Pa.
Private service and internment.
