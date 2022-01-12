Uniontown
Thomas Elton Rogerson Sr., 68, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, January 9, 2022, with loving family by his side. He was born October 4, 1953, in Connellsville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Elton Charles Rogerson and Katherine Dean Rogerson Shoenberger; a daughter, Molly Beth Rogerson; and a granddaughter, Abigail Rose Brennan.
Thomas was employed as a respiratory therapist at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a kind, generous and hard-working gentleman who loved his patients and his job.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Carol "Joanie" Gibbons Rogerson; three children, Mandy Brennan (Tom) of Dubuque, Iowa, Thomas E. Rogerson Jr. (Stacy) of Uniontown and Holly Rothenberger (Jay) of Limerick; seven grandchildren, Jack, Emma, Samuel, Braden, Molly, Declan and Finn; and three siblings, Melvin Charles Rogerson (Sandy) of Vanderbilt, and Sandra Lee Mozden and Margaret Ann Hoffman (Bob), all of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Margaret Hoffman officiating, Friday, January 14, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Thomas be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Gray Paws Senior Sanctuary, 2909 Jacks Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131, www.GrayPaws.org.
