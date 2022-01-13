Uniontown
Thomas Elton Rogerson Sr., 68, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, January 9, 2022, with loving family by his side.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Margaret Hoffman officiating, Friday, January 14, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Thomas be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Gray Paws Senior Sanctuary, 2909 Jacks Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131, www.GrayPaws.org.
