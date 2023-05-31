Connellsville
Thomas Eugene Bryner Teets Sr., 80, of Connellsville, passed on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born on August 30, 1942.
He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Janet Ryan Teets, in 2022; his mother, Jessie Bryner Teets, in 1974; his stepfather, Edgar Bryner Sr., in 1993; known siblings: Shirley Bryner McNair, in 1985, Walter Bryner Sr., in 2000, and Edgar Bryner Jr., in 2021; grandson, Danny Keith Leapline, in 2022; great-granddaughter, Kira Brown, in 2019, great-granddaughter, Arielle Kinsman, in 2006.
Tom is survived by his known children: Elizabeth "Libby" Bryner - Metcalf and husband, Curtis, of Winter Gardens, Fla., Thomas Bryner Jr. and significant other, Jackie, of Uniontown, Patricia Bryner of Washinghton, Marty Bryner Sr. and wife, Wendy, of Connellsville, Brian Spackman and wife, Heather, of Dawson, Dawana Gerber and husband, Alan, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kristy Spackman, of Dunbar; stepchildren: Kevin McNair and wife, Jennifer, of Connellsville, Paul McNair II and wife, Jeanette "Netty", of Franklin, and Pascale Clark and husband, George, of White; he and his wife also raised two step-granddaughters, Daphne McNair Kinsman and Cami McNair Johnson.
He had 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; he had 15 step-grandchildren; 22 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.
Tom has three known surviving siblings: Robert Bryner and wife, Barbara, of Dawson, Bonnie Buzzelli and husband, Mark "Buzz", of Dunbar, and Tammy Bryner-Sparks and husband, Jim, of Dunbar; numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins etc...
He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
