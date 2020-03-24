Masontown
Thomas Eugene Farrier, 79, of Masontown, was called home by his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born September 9, 1940, in Masontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clyde and Evelyn M. George Farrier; and a brother, Richard Farrier.
Tom was a member of Spirit and Fire Ministries in Uniontown. He loved the great outdoors, hunting and gardening. It gave him great pleasure to share his homegrown ripe tomatoes with friends and neighbors. Tom was a loving husband and father.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Nancy Carol Metheny Farrier; daughter Diana L. Farrier of Masontown; son Michael T. Farrier of Belleville, Ill.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
As per Tom's wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
