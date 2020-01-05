Thomas Eugene Schobert, 55, of Connellsville, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Harmon House Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Pa with his loving sisters by his side.
He was born in Connellsville on November 14, 1964, a son of the late Kenneth E. and the late Irma F. Bryner Schobert.
Tom is survived by four sisters: Sharron Schobert Moorey of Davidsville, Connie Lee (Vincent) Wettgen of Connellsville, Jacquelin (Herbert) Watson of Bull Skin Twp., Sandra J. (Edward Kerr) Schobert; numerous nieces and nephews; his cat, Marty.
His sisters would like to thank the Bud Murphy family of employees for their loving car and concern shown to Tom during the past years.
Tom's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
