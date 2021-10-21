formerly of Dilliner
Thomas F. Crawford, 89, of Conroe, Texas, passed away peacefully on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021 in Conroe.
Tom's story begins on February 14, 1932, a "Valentine" baby, born in Morgantown, and the middle son of Russell and Gladys Crawford.
He grew up in Dilliner where he fell in love and married Jean Garrison, his high school sweetheart.
Tom started work as a cable tool driller for gas to supply the furnaces of the Houze Glass Company in Point Marion. As luck would have it, Tom was hired by Texaco and was transferred to Venezuela, followed by other transfers to Houma, Lousiana, and Ecuador. During his employment with Texaco, he held various positions in the oil and gas production.
He was the loving father to two children, Frank Crawford and Mercedes I. Crawford-Jones; and proud grandfather to Kimberly, Ashley, Brittney, Logan and Dawson; and great-grandfather to Thomas, Ella and Brock. "Pop pop" will surely be missed by his family and friends. We know he is in a better place now.
Friends are invited to join Tom's family for graveside services in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, with Rev. Kenneth Haines, of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, officiating.
Guest Luncheon will be held at the Church at 12 Noon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.