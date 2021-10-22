formerly of Dilliner
Thomas F. Crawford, 89, of Conroe, Texas, passed away peacefully on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021 in Conroe.
Friends are invited to join Tom's family for graveside services in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, with Rev. Kenneth Haines, of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, officiating.
Guest Luncheon will be held at the Church at 12 Noon.
